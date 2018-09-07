  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say a man is under arrest after a suspected road rage incident in Stockton that escalated to a stabbing.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Stockton police say some sort of incident on northbound Interstate 5 prompted a road rage spat between two drivers. At some point, 32-year-old Jose Mujica pulled off the freeway at Benjamin Holt Drive and pulled into a gas station.

At this point, police say Mujica noticed the other driver – a 37-year-old man – had followed him and was now getting out of his car. The two men started fighting.

Police say Mujica eventually pulled out a knife and stabbed the other driver several times. Mujica was also hurt in the incident.

Both men were taken to the hospital. Mujica was arrested after being medically cleared and has since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

The other man is expected to recover.

Mujica is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

