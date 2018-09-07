STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was robbed in Stockton after he cashed a check Friday.

Stockton Police say the man was riding his bike in the area of Church and Hunter streets at around 9:30 a.m. on Friday when a vehicle came up and knocked him to the ground.

After he was hit, police say a suspect got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and pointed a gun at him, demanding his money. The suspects were able to flee with the victim’s cash.

The victim was not seriously injured.

The vehicle, described as an older gold Lexus sedan, was later recovered.

Police are searching for a black male around 17 or 18 years old, standing 5’5″ and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a black shirt and blue jeans.