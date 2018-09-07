SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In week four, some kept their undefeated streaks while others failed to find their first win. Conference games start next week.

This week’s schedule posed many questions: how does a back follow a 6-touchdown performance? Is number one for real? What does a high school crowd of 15,000 look like?

We got answers and followed along on social media.

LINCOLN 30, WHITNEY 0 — CBS13’s Game of the Week!

LINCOLN — The game started out with some trickery with the wideout Harry rounds hooking up with Jacob Lemus. Lemus snagged the ball for a big gain.

The Zebras capitalized, bringing the score to 16-0.

In the beginning of the second quarter varsity football away game against Lincoln, cheer performances “CATS CATS CATS” while stunting. @WhitneyFootball @Whitney_Cheer_ pic.twitter.com/zDuI5UJKpx — Whitney Update (@whitneyupdate) September 8, 2018

The Wildcats tried to claw back into the game. Robert Jones went outside to take on a tackler, but the ball was out and Zebras jumped on it.

Rounds had a great night, catching another great throw from Tommy Turner just before the half.

Whitney could not make it past the Zebra’s defense, losing their third game of the season.

FOOTHILL 53, NATOMAS 12

SACRAMENTO — Natomas traveled to Foothill Friday, and Foothill was ready to play.

In the first quarter, Kyle McGlaughlin let one fly to Dimitri Whittington. Whittington hauled it in and the Mustangs were rolling. Later in the drive Dae’vonnie Wiliams barrelled his way into the end zone, making it 7-0.

One touchdown down, Natomas was looking to answer. Joseph Heinz got to the second level and showed off his quickness in a 26-yard run. Later on at third and goal, Adrian Torres dropped to throw and found Tyler King in the back of the end zone. Natomas brought the score up to 7-6 after missing the two-point conversion.

Natomas held their own against the undefeated Nighthawks. They were able to get on the scoreboard after Natomas shutout Mira Loma by 70 points and McClatchy two weeks later by 74 points in their first two games.

Foothill kept the foot on the gas with this game, winning 53-12 and adding another win to their undefeated record.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 47, LINCOLN 7

MODESTO — Lincoln worked to earn their first win of the season, but fell short once again.

The Raiders kicked into gear early with 33 points by the second quarter.

Trailing behind, the Grant Stevenson stood in the pocket and delivered a strike to Jimmy Calvin, getting the Trojans on the board.

Touchdown Bellamy! And the extra point is good!@CCFootball 33

Trojans 0

7:43 remaining in Q2 pic.twitter.com/nk5CVxAUMq — CCHS Raiders (@CCHS_Raiders) September 8, 2018

But the Raiders were sound in every aspect. On defense, Justin Taina took down his opponents with a great open field tackle. On offense, Kyle Jacklich pulled an old-school power sweep, punching it in behind his quarterback.

The Raiders poured in, winning 47-7.

MODESTO CHRISTIAN 47, EL CAPITAN 8

MODESTO — El Capitan tested their strength against undefeated Modesto Christian.

The Gauchos had no answer for the run game tonight They struck on a couple long balls late. Evan Myrute put one up to Ronald Harris who used his size to his advantage. But the Crusaders’ Jay Nglam hustled hard and to keep the shutout intact.

And here come your Modesto Christian Crusaders! pic.twitter.com/zBO1ME20uM — MCHS Football (@MCHSFootball) September 8, 2018

Harris might hear about this play come Monday. Modesto Christian took this one 47-8.

