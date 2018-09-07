SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With conference games still a week away, teams still have time to work out new strategies on the field. A few are still looking for their first win while others have already figured out how to dominate the competition.

Here are the teams to watch this week:

Whitney @ Lincoln — CBS13 Game of the Week!

In just their third game of the season, the Whitney Wildcats will fight for their first win against the Lincoln Fighting Zebras.

Lincoln is 1-1 for the season, coming off a 35-27 win against Antelope a couple weeks ago. They weren’t victorious in their first game, falling to Oak Ridge 56-20.

The Wildcats and Fighting Zebras will battle it out at 7 p.m. in Lincoln.

Natomas @ Foothill

Also in their third game of the season, the Foothill Mustangs will fight to defend their undefeated record at home Friday.

The Mustangs have proven to be a powerhouse this season, shutting out Mira Loma by 70 points and McClatchy two weeks later by 74 points.

Natomas’ season is going a bit differently. The Nighthawks have been up and down with a win in week two and two losses.

But don’t let their record fool you, the team knows how to get on the scoreboard.

This game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Sacramento.

Sacramento @ Del Oro

The undefeated Golden Eagles head into their fourth week with a home game against the Sacramento High Dragons.

So far, the Dragons have not found their groove, and are 0-3 for the season. Looking for their first win, the Sac High will have to score big as Del Oro has an average of 52 points per game this season.

The teams will kick off in Loomis at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln @ Central Catholic

Three weeks into the season without a win, the Lincoln Trojans will travel to Modesto to play the Central Catholic Raiders.

The Raiders are 2-1 this season, coming off a 33-20 win over St. Mary’s last week.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. in Modesto.

El Capitan @ Modesto Christian

Modesto Christian is set to defend their home turf and undefeated record Friday against El Capitan.

Merced’s El Capitan have had a rocky start to their season, losing their first three games to Pacheco, Golden West, and Oakdale, respectively.

Modesto Christian’s will likely be out in full force, after only letting 12 points through this season. But the Crusader’s offense may need to step it up as they average about 21 points a game.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Modesto.

