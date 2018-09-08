SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fairytale Town Opened its first new play structure in 21 years Saturday.

The family amusement park, which has been a Sacramento favorite for nearly 60 years, added Anansi’s Web.

The new attraction is inspired by Anansi the Spider, a West African Folk Tale Character. It features three vertical climbing webs and sculptures of four characters from Anansi’s folk tales.

“It really broadens the geography of the stories we have here, and it also provided an opportunity for very challenging play for kids as old as 10 or 12,” said Kathy Fleming, Executive Director of Fairytale Town.

The new playset was created by local artist Garr Ugalde. It is located near the Old Woman in the Shoe slide.