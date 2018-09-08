  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:NAPA County
(source: Craig Philpott)

NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters in Napa County are battling a 200-acre fire which started just after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said there are mandatory evacuations have been ordered for all of Snell Valley Road including the Berryessa Estates.

The fire is at Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road, southeast of Middletown.

Air and ground crews are working on the fire, and Cal Fire said multiple agencies are on the scene.

No containment has been reported yet.

This is a developing story. 

