TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling a new fire at Highway 108 and Tulloch Road in Tuolumne County, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire said the fire has grown to 250 acres and is 13 miles east of Oakdale.

Firefighters are battling a 250 acres fire at Hwy 108 and Tulloch Road, 13 miles east of Oakdale (Tuolumne County). #TullochFire pic.twitter.com/k7tMaTbii3 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 8, 2018

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday. So far, firefighters have been unable to gain containment, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters said the fire is burning in a rural area where there are not many residences, though some structures including barns are threatened by the flames.

This is not a heavily populated area, but Cal Fire said the residents in the area will be evacuated.

Stanislaus County Fire, Tuolumne County Fire, and Altaville Melones Fire Protection District are assisting with the firefight.