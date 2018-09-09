SACRAMENTO (CBS) — On Saturday, Facebook held the Tree City Market to celebrate the unique businesses that operate in the Capital city.

Rebbeca Johnson and Brennan Anderson just recently launched Creative Excursion and Facebook asked them to participate in their ‘Keep It Local’ advertising campaign.

Creative Excursion is a glamping business which sets up tents, home decor and more to make their customers feel as comfortable as possible in the places they want to be.

“Sacramento has a unique set of businesses. We were inspired by the diversity from costumes to Creative Excursions which is glamping,” Facebook employee Sofia Morales said. “We are inspired by the economic impact they have on their communities.”

More than a dozen local businesses set up pop-up shops at William Land Park for people to get familiar with their products and possibly purchase something.

For the first time, Facebook isn’t just connecting people online.