LODI (CBS13) — Two people killed in a Lodi shooting have been identified.

The Lodi Police Department identified the men as Gerardo Maldonado De Santiago, 35 of Lodi, and Brian Soto, 21 of Stockton.

RELATED: Lodi Double Homicide Marks Spike In Gun Violence

Police say both men were killed in an altercation in a parking lot between the Alibi Bar and a corner store. Police say the victims were not fighting with each other.

A gun was located at a nearby business that may be the murder weapon.

No arrests have been made.

The deaths are the seventh and eighth homicides in Lodi in 2018.

