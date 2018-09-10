RIO LINDA (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are searching along a popular bike trail for clues after a cyclist was brutally attacked.

The assault happened on the Sacramento Northern Bike Trail that runs from Rio Linda to Sacramento. Trail users we spoke with on Monday say it’s popular, well maintained and safe, but they don’t use it after dark.

Police responded to Rose Court and Vinci Avenue on Sept. 3 following a report of an assault. Officers say they found a male victim with lacerations on his face who said he’d lost consciousness. He told officers when he woke up, he found he had severe injuries and his bicycle was gone.

A social media post from friends described him as a 73-year-old Air Force veteran who received a broken jaw, collarbone and broken ribs from the assault.

In April, a 76-year-old man was attacked on the same trail and died from his injuries.