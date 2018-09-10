Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sacramento?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Sacramento with a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

2405 F St., #6 (Marshall School)

Listed at $1,395/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2405 F St., #6.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry; the newly updated unit features granite countertops and dual-pane windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1711 Q St. (Midtown)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 1711 Q St.

It’s also listed for $1,395/month. The unit has a dishwasher, an open-style kitchen and a separate pantry. The building offers both on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs of less than 25 pounds are allowed, with an additional pet deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

1216 V St., #B (Richmond Grove)

Finally, over at 1216 V St., #B, here’s a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that’s listed for $1,375/month.

Inside the cottage-style unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and a gas stove. Outside, there’s shared outdoor space (gardening service included) and a single-car garage. Unfortunately, this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

