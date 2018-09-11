4:35 p.m. UPDATE: Investigators say a suspect fired multiple rounds inside the store, but the store may not have been the target. Instead, it may have been someone who was in the parking lot at the start of the incident.

Investigators say several rounds were fired from a handgun at someone inside the store. Casings were found inside the store indicating where the shots were fired.

#breaking UPDATE gunman fire several shots inside Dimple Records on Arden Way in Sacramento. No one hit. 8-10 people inside. One victim assaulted . pic.twitter.com/4vNJHx11lA — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 11, 2018

Nobody has been found with gunshot wounds. The firearm has not been found. No descriptions of the suspects are available.

Investigators believe the suspects fled westbound on Arden Way. They warned traffic on Arden Way around Fulton Avenue may be impacted by the investigation as the afternoon traffic crunch begins.

No schools have been placed on lock down as a result of the incident.

—-

4:20 p.m. UPDATE: Nearby businesses have been told to shelter in place as the search for the suspects continues.

Deputies are interviewing possible witnesses.

Investigators are calling this a robbery. It’s not known whether the gunfire happened inside or outside the store.

One person was injured, but investigators say that person was assaulted and not shot by the suspects.

Shooting at Dimple Records on Arden Way in Sacramento. Deputies searching for suspects who fled. At least one injured— assaulted, not shot by suspects. pic.twitter.com/hlxrxRRJQd — stevelarge (@largesteven) September 11, 2018

Traffic appears to be moving well on Arden Way.

—

4:00 p.m. UPDATE: Deputies are searching for two suspects, though no description is yet available.

One person was injured, though it’s unclear how they were injured.

About 20 units are on scene, including multiple K-9 units and a helicopter.

—

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for suspects after an attempted robbery at the Dimple Records store in the Arden-Arcade area.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for suspects in the area of the store on the 2400 block of Arden Way.

Investigators say shots were fired in the incident, but it’s unknown if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.