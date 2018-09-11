WATCH:9/11 commemorations across the the country
South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A bicyclist has died after being struck by a pickup truck Tuesday morning.

The scene is near Gerber and Reese roads in the south Sacramento area.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. A red Toyota pickup truck struck a bicyclist in the area.

The bicyclist later died from their injuries.

No information about the bicyclist has been released at this point.

Eastbound Gerber Road in the area is blocked for the time being as officers investigate.

