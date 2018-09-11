SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — People fleeing from a nearby shooting prompted a police presence at the governor’s mansion on Tuesday.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and a broken down car at I and 12th streets. When police arrived, they found the victim and four other people trying to run.

Two of them tried to hide by the swimming pool at the governor’s mansion at 16th and H streets.

Police found five people in all. The victim was taken to the hospital, while another was arrested for having a concealed weapon. The other three were released.

Two guns were found inside the vehicle.

Gov. Jerry Brown was not in the mansion at the time. He was in San Francisco for the Global Action Climate Summit.