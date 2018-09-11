SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As Hurricane Florence winds its way toward the coastline of the Carolinas, first responders are readying for the 3,000-mile trek to help combat the storm’s wrath.

First responders are preparing for the worst as the severe hurricane sets its sights on the southeast coastline. That includes the California Task Force 7 urban search and rescue team.

They’re bringing swiftwater rafts and boast for areas with fast-moving water. It’s training they’ve completed on the Sacramento waterways that will be invaluable in a storm that may drop feet of rain.

The strike team includes members from Sacramento Metro Fire, Folsom, Cosumnes and West Sacramento.

Florence is expected to make landfall late Thursday, but tropical storm force winds may arrive as soon as earlier that day.