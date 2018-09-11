SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – School officials say an Inderkum High School student will be disciplined after an alleged threat spread across social media on Monday.

The Natomas Unified School District says the student allegedly told several classmates that he was planning to commit violence at the campus.

Sacramento police were quickly notified. After a threat assessment, police investigators determined the threat to be not credible.

School officials say the student later said his comment was a meant to be a joke. The student, who remains unnamed, will have “appropriate disciplinary action” taken against him, Natomas Unified says.

The school district says they wanted to release information about the situation quickly to squash rumor that started spreading on social media.