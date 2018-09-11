OAKDALE (CBS13) – A search is on for whoever stole a bunch of custom saddles from an Oakdale shop over the weekend.

According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, the Diamond K Saddlery along N. Yosemite Avenue was broken into Sunday morning.

Deputies say someone smashed the front window and grabbed a few of the custom saddles. In total, deputies say a Bob’s Custom Wade, Diamond K Saddlery Wade, American Saddlery Pleasure Saddle with a Buck Stitched Seat were taken.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the Oakdale Police Department at (209) 847-2231.