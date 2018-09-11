Filed Under:El Dorado County

DESOLATION WILDERNESS (CBS13) – It took a team of rescuers to get an injured St. Bernard mix out of the Desolation Wilderness the other day.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the 120-pound dog, named “Charlie,” and his owner were out hiking in the forest near South Lake Tahoe when the big pup was injured.

Rescuers strapped Charlie to a stretcher to get him out to safety. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

With the dog not being able to move, the owner had to call for help.

A team consisting of members from the sheriff’s office, Tahoe Search and Rescue and El Dorado County Animal Services responded. Charlie and his owner were on a narrow, remote foot trail full of rocky climbs and shear rock – meaning a vehicle would not be able to get to them.

The shear cliffs and rugged terrain rescuers had to deal with. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

The rescue team had to hike more than a mile and half to get to Charlie. Once the St. Bernard was strapped into a stretcher, the rescuers wheeled Charlie to safety – three miles down the trail to a waiting boat from Echo Lake Chalet.

Charlie on a boat and on his way to the vet. (Credit: El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say Charlie is recovering well.

