DESOLATION WILDERNESS (CBS13) – It took a team of rescuers to get an injured St. Bernard mix out of the Desolation Wilderness the other day.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says the 120-pound dog, named “Charlie,” and his owner were out hiking in the forest near South Lake Tahoe when the big pup was injured.

With the dog not being able to move, the owner had to call for help.

A team consisting of members from the sheriff’s office, Tahoe Search and Rescue and El Dorado County Animal Services responded. Charlie and his owner were on a narrow, remote foot trail full of rocky climbs and shear rock – meaning a vehicle would not be able to get to them.

The rescue team had to hike more than a mile and half to get to Charlie. Once the St. Bernard was strapped into a stretcher, the rescuers wheeled Charlie to safety – three miles down the trail to a waiting boat from Echo Lake Chalet.

Authorities say Charlie is recovering well.