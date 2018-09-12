SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A young child was left in serious condition after an apparent drive-by shooting late Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Della Circle, off 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the area just after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a reported of a child being shot. By the time deputies got to the scene, the child had already been taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The @sacsheriff is investigating a possible drive-by shooting in South Sacramento on Della Circle. 3-year-old child shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition. No suspect description at this time.@CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/OBeOvhaBt9 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) September 12, 2018

Detectives say the child was inside a home in the area when the gunfire started from outside. The three-year-old child is said to be in serious condition.

No motive for the shooting is known at this time and no suspect description is available.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s department.