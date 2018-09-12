BAKERSFIELD (CBS13) — Six people are dead after a series of shootings that occurred in a span of 15 minutes in Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the man behind the shootings is among the dead and shot himself in the chest.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says a husband and wife went into a trucking business and confronted a man inside. The husband at shot and killed his wife and the man. Another man entered the business and tried to run. The husband chased him down and shot him dead near Bear Mountain Sports on Di Miller Drive.

After that, investigators say the husband went to a home on Breckenridge Road and shot two people inside.

The husband then hijacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside on Fillmore Avenue in Bakersfield. The woman and child were able to escape.

Investigators say the husband then went onto Edison Highway where he was spotted by a deputy. The husband pulled over into a parking lot and when the deputy confronted him with a firearm, the husband turned the gun on himself.

Deputy Donny Youngblood says the investigation spans multiple crime scenes and deputies will work through the night to find out what went wrong.

“This is the new normal,” said deputy Donny Youngblood.