ROSEVILLE (CSB13) — Three suspects are under arrest for a grab-and-go robbery at the Apple store in the Roseville Galleria, following a high-speed police chase and crash.

The robbery Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. was the third in just the past four days at that particular Apple store.

The chase started at the Galleria and continued westbound on Interstate 80, then came to a crashing end at the Riverside Avenue offramp.

Roseville investigators could be seen pulling Apple laptop computers from inside the suspects’ vehicle and bagging up evidence from the banged up getaway car that plowed into Holli NcNeils’s SUV.

“I just got off and I was at the red light for like 10 seconds,” McNeil said. “And I heard a really big crash behind me and it was this big truck they had hit and bounced off them and hit my car super hard and went into the middle of the intersection.”

Before hitting McNeil, the suspects rear-ended a big rig. The impact was strong enough to leave its massive wheels mangled.

Police took all three suspects who were wanted in the robbery into custody. Wednesday’s robbery targeted $15,000 in Apple Store merchandise. The same store was robbed of $5,000 of merchandise Monday, and $15,000 on Sunday.

Combined, that’s $37,000 in stolen Apple items in four days

And Roseville’s not alone. There has been a rash of grab and go style Apple store robberies across California.

“The situation that we had today matched a similar pattern but at this time it’s unknown if these suspects are connected with any of the other thefts we’ve had at the Apple store,” Roseville Police spokesman Rob Baquera said.

It was a wild end to this “grab and go” Apple heist.

“I feel like it’s been happening so much so, they had a bad game plan and they need to learn how to drive better,” McNeil said.

Roseville police are now working to connect these suspects to what’s become a long list of Apple store grab-and-go crimes. So far they have not released the suspects’ booking photos or identifications.