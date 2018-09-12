SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Across the state and the Sacramento region unemployment is low and that’s making it tougher for Caltrans to fill more than 1,000 vacancies.

Caltrans says it’s previously slow hiring process is streamlined because it has slot of jobs to fill.

Angela Feemster is looking for a better paying job and is now planning to apply to Caltrans

“I need to match my income so I can stay afloat,” Feemster said.

READ: Man Kills 5 People, Self In Bakersfield

The Sacramento employment office looked like a ghost town today with no one in line, and only a handful of people online looking through a variety of available positions.

Officials say there are also many entry level positions open

“We’re looking for a surveyors, electrical engineers, right of way agents, and all the rest of the staff that goes with it,” said Mark Dinger of Caltrans.

ALSO: 3 People Arrested After Another Roseville Galleria Apple Store Theft

The push to hire more was spurred on by two different developments. First, because funding from Senate Bill 1, the Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, kicked into effect last year. The bill doubled maintenance dollars for Caltrans to get roads repaired. And second, Caltrans cites the “silver wave.”

According to Caltrans, about 55 percent of their workforce is over 50.

29-year-old Joshua Austin, who is currently working three jobs, says he’s not picky about the type of work he does. He’s just excited about the opportunity.

Officials from Caltrans say if SB1 is overturned on the ballot this fall, they cannot say if they will lay off workers or cut back on projects. For now, the agency is focusing on hiring, full-speed ahead.