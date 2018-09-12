  • CBS13On Air

CASTRO VALLEY (AP) — A man who authorities say tried to attack a Republican political candidate with a switchblade in the San Francisco Bay Area shouted profanities about President Donald Trump and the Republican party before the assault.

Alameda County prosecutors on Tuesday charged 35-year-old Farzad Fazeli with a felony count of making criminal threats against Rudy Peters, who is running for the 15th congressional district seat. No one was seriously injured.

Peters tells the San Francisco Chronicle he was at a booth the Castro Valley Fall Festival when Fazeli started screaming “F-Trump, f-Trump!” and raised his middle finger.

Peter says the man then grabbed a coffee cup from the table and threw it at him and a struggle ensued. Peter says the man then reached into his pocket and grabbed the switchblade but couldn’t open it.

