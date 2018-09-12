TURLOCK (CBS13) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be back in Northern California in November for his induction into the Pitman High School hall of fame.

The 2006 graduate played baseball basketball and football for the Pride, leading the program to its first-ever playoff win in 2005.

The now 30-year-old has since become a national figure for his protests during the national anthem to highlight police brutality. Despite being out of the NFL since the 2016 season, Kaepernick was recently featured in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign – an ad that has drawn both praise and scorn.

Two players from the Miami Dolphins have continued Kaepernick’s kneeling protest into the 2018 season.

The NFL has put a policy on hold that would have forced team personnel to stand during the anthem under threat of fines.