TURLOCK (CBS13) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be back in Northern California in November for his induction into the Pitman High School hall of fame.
The 2006 graduate played baseball basketball and football for the Pride, leading the program to its first-ever playoff win in 2005.
Kaepernick was a three-sport athlete at Pitman High, playing basketball and baseball along with football. He will be inducted along with eight other honorees.
The now 30-year-old has since become a national figure for his protests during the national anthem to highlight police brutality. Despite being out of the NFL since the 2016 season, Kaepernick was recently featured in Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign – an ad that has drawn both praise and scorn.
Saturday, November 3rd, the PDF is hosting the 1st Pitman Hall of Fame Dinner. During the next weeks we will be announcing the inductees of our first #PHSHOF18 class. Our next honoree is Colin Kaepernick, Class of 2006. Colin was a three sport star for Pitman HS, who continued his education at the University of Nevada, Reno where he played football. At UNR, Colin became the only QB in the history of DI FBS college football to have passed for over 10,000 yards and rushed for over 4,000 yards in a collegiate career. Colin continued his career into the NFL, where he became just the 2nd player from Stanislaus County to ever appear in a Super Bowl. Congratulations Colin! PLEASE JOIN US FOR THIS HISTORIC EVENT! Tickets for the event are $60 and can be purchased online at www.pitmandevelopmentfoundation.com or by calling 209-678-6550. The PDF is dedicating to raising funds to support capital improvements to the PHS campus.
Two players from the Miami Dolphins have continued Kaepernick’s kneeling protest into the 2018 season.
The NFL has put a policy on hold that would have forced team personnel to stand during the anthem under threat of fines.
IF THATS ALL THEY HAVE TO HONER IT MUST BE A VERY SAD SCHOOL.