SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two suspects are being sought in a shooting inside the Dimple Records on Arden Way, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday.

Deputies descended on the store following a wild scene that left one man bloodied from an assault by two suspected gunmen. The robbery attempt initially started in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspects followed their victim inside Dimple Records, where they fired several shots. No one in the store was hit.

The gunman then fled the scene on foot, leading to a massive search.

“And said everybody ‘Go inside and lock your doors’—they’re gonna search with dogs,” Arden Way businessman Richard Maynard said.

He has worked on this busy block for nearly four decades as an accountant. He kept working through the commotion.

“It can happen in any neighborhood,” Maynard said.

A Sacramento County helicopter hovered overhead and K-9 units swarmed nearby apartment complexes looking for the gunmen, at one point focusing on a field. Deputies say they recovered evidence in the area, including an extended magazine for a firearm.

“This was a violent crime,” Sacramento Sheriff’s spokesman Shaun Hampton said. “There were shots fired here at the store and there were people inside that store. Those are folks we don’t want in our community. We want to bring them to justice.”

Deputies say the suspects had their faces covered during this attack. No specific suspect descriptions have been released.