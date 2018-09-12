SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The cloud cover across parts of Northern California is a reminder the seasons are changing and experts say it’s time to get prepared for the rainy season.

“I am not ready for the winter,” a viewer tells CBS13.

“I think it would be awesome to get all that rain over here,” said another.

According to the National Weather Service, El Nino is expected to jet through Southern California, which means there’s a chance extra rain will travel to the northern regions.

“We are really just on the middle there where can go either way,” said NWS meteorologist Tom Dang with .

He adds it’s hard to predict.

“Here in California predicting the wet season is extremely challenging and there have been analyses that show California is the most difficult state to predict for precipitation across the country,” Dang said. “That’s just the way our climate works.”

But according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac established in the late 1700’s, which claims to be 80 percent accurate, there are predictions for 2018-19.

It shows that Northern California will face a cold wet winter.

So should we rely on the Old Farmer’s Almanac?

“The short answer is no. We are aware of its existence, but it’s not really based on science, it’s just a prediction that is out there,” Dang said.

The devastating 2016-17 season is what scientists call a neutral season, meaning no El Nino or La Nina, and it broke our record rainfall in California. If there is another heavy rain season, there will be concern for reservoirs and levees.

Another concern will affect wildfire areas.

“A lot of these burn scars, the Carr Fire and the Mendocino Complex, those fires occurred as a drastic increase for debris flows, mudslides,” Dang said.

Exactly why emergency services are preparing now and say so should residents.