SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ice Cube will be headlining a concert at the Golden 1 Center featuring throwback acts.

V101’s Throwback Holiday Jam will be on Dec. 8 at the Golden 1 Center.

Ice Cube will be joined by E-40, The Luniz, Mims and Zapp.

A special pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, and tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday. They can be purchased through the Golden 1 Center, Ticketmaster, and V1011fm.com.

Tickets start at $45 and increase with whatever fees are deemed necessary by the vendors, even if it’s labeled convenience.