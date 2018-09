VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a large house fire in the Vacaville area Wednesday morning.

The scene is near Leisure Town and Bryant roads.

JUST IN: Crews are battling a house fire in Vacaville on Leisure Town Road, near Bryant Road. pic.twitter.com/pLbiVy06gI — CBS Sacramento CBS13 (@CBSSacramento) September 12, 2018

It’s unclear when the fire started, but flames appear to have gutted the house.

More information to come.