OAKDALE (CBS13) – Thousands of dollars worth of merchandise were stolen from a well-known Oakdale saddle shop.

Diamond K Saddlery on North Yosemite Avenue was broken into over the weekend, and three high-value saddles were stolen.

“I just don’t believe it, right here on Main Street, In this little town. We don’t have much crime like that. It’s kind of unusual for us,” said local Sean Conway.

Many consider Oakdale to be the cowboy capital of the world; their horses are their prized possessions. So for one the city’s saddle shops to get hit, its a hit on the entire community.

Diamond K Saddlery is well known. It sits on a busy street – and according to the owner Kerry O’ Donnell, the store draws business from around the world, and locals know her.

“It’s unfortunate for Kerry to lose her hardworking inventory,” said Conway.

“It’s her livelihood, she puts a lot of work into that,” said local Rudi Burtschi.

But now the business has bars up after thieves broke in, smashing the front windows early Sunday morning. The thieves got away with three saddles of high value.

“They’re very expensive and hard to make,” said Burtschi.

CBS13 sat down with a long time saddle maker in the area, Ryan Cope.

“They’re worth a lot of money,” said Cope.

According to the owner, at least two of the stolen saddles are custom, one of a kind, worth thousands of dollars.

Cope says a custom saddle takes anywhere from 40-250 hours to make, and something similar to one of the stolen saddles would take him about 6 grand. He says it cause it takes a labor of love.

“There’s hours that go into this … I drew it, I stamped it, everything,” says Cope.

Now, this small close-knit community is rallying around their small business.

“I hope they get found and caught and hope justice is served,” said Cope.

The owner wants the public’s help to find whoever did this. She’s offering a cash reward. If you have information or happen to see these saddles being sold, contact Oakdale police.