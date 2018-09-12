Interested in discovering the freshest new spots in Valley High-North Laguna? From a fast food burger joint to its complete opposite, a meal prep service aimed at health nuts, read on to see the newest businesses to make their debut in this Sacramento neighborhood.

Burgerim

7321 W. Stockton Blvd.

PHOTO: AMMAR A./YELP

International fast-food burger chain Burgerim continues its rapid expansion in California apace with a new branch at 7321 W. Stockton Blvd. The Sacramento Bee reports that the chain is planning ten in the greater Sacramento area.

The franchise’s signature oversized sliders come in 11 patty types, including beef, turkey, lamb, salmon and veggie. They’re sold as singles, duos, trios and boxes of up to 16. Oval-cut fries and sweet potato fries make up a few of the side options. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Burgerim offers delivery in addition to its dine-in and takeout options.

With just one review on Yelp so far, the burger joint currently holds five stars.

Yelper Ammar A., who reviewed BurgerIM on September 9, praised the customer service and called the food “amazing” and “a great deal.”

Powered By Lex

8765 Center Parkway

PHOTO: POWERED BY LEX/YELP

Powered by Lex is a meal prep service with a focus on healthy food plans. Unlike pre-portioned ingredient delivery services such as Blue Apron, the meals are delivered to the pickup location (Max Muscle Sports Nutrition at 8765 Center Parkway) fully cooked and ready to eat.

The rotating menu has four meat-based and three vegan options per week, each with protein, vegetables and complex carbohydrates. For example, the Green Turkey Curry comes with brown rice or roasted potatoes, and roasted carrots, green beans or broccoli.

You can check out the menu and order online. The service requires a minimum of six meals ordered at a time.

Early Yelp users are excited about the meal service, which currently holds five stars out of four reviews on the site.

Yelper Russell B., who reviewed Powered by Lex on July 7, wrote, “She worked with me to make sure I had the right amount of food and never missed a delivery. The price is unbeatable as well.”

Jason M. noted, “Lex has great service and excellent quality meals. I started going through her a while back and she has been consistent with taste and quality.”

Powered by Lex is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekends.

Chocho’s Tacos Truck

6700 Mack Road

PHOTO: EDWIN G./YELP

Chocho’s Tacos Truck is a breakfast and lunch Mexican-American food truck that has based itself at 6700 Mack Road in North Laguna (just across the street from Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento).

Tacos, the main event, come in one of two ways. The more traditional street tacos are served with just meat, salsa, onions and cilantro, while the more elaborate and larger Chocho’s tacos additionally come with cheese, sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce.

Also on the menu are breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and a few lunch sandwiches like the chipotle chicken sandwich: chicken, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo on ciabatta bread.

Since our initial reporting, Chocho’s has continued to impress customers, with five stars out of six reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Sarah C. declared, “Best fish tacos in Sacramento! Also, the chicken chipotle sandwich and tostadas are to die for!”

“I got tacos de adobada and they were bomb,” added Monica B. “The meat is cooked well, the tortillas are small but soft and tasty and the chiles they give you are good!”

Chocho’s Tacos Truck is open from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on weekdays. (It’s closed on weekends.)