ROCKLIN (CBS13) – It looks like there will be no strike for Rocklin teachers.

Tuesday night, the Rocklin Unified School District announced that a tentative salary agreement has been reached. According to the district, it met with the Rocklin Teachers Professional Association last night and reached the agreement for the 2017-2018 school year.

The parties agreed to a 1.95 percent salary increase as well as a $20 a month increase on the health benefit cap.

Negotiations with teachers have been going on for more than a year.

