SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Five children were bound during a home invasion that was caught on camera.

The robbery happened in August on the 6800 block of 20th Street in Rio Linda, but Sacramento County Sheriff’s investigators are releasing the video now in hopes the public can help find the two suspects.

RELATED: Guardian Angels Hitting The Streets Of Rio Linda

Surveillance video shows two men wearing hoodies and gloves tossing two cinder blocks at the back sliding glass door. The five kids inside had no time to escape.

“They [were] scared and tried to call 911 but, no time to call nobody,” said Narciso Vargas.

He came home to find his three children and two nieces strapped with zip ties. The children ranged from 11 years old to just a year old.

All of them were crying hysterically. Their mom was there too. She tried to fight back, but one of the intruders punched her in the head. The rest ransacked the home for 15 minutes.

“They took the phones—cellphones—and a watch,” said Vargas.

Valuables are just what a trio of thieves was after when they robbed the neighbor, around the same time last year.

“I was in bed. They held me down,” said Deb Pearson.

She wasn’t harmed, but she believes rural neighborhoods like this one in Rio Linda are in trouble.

“Because there’s a lot of people in the area—not this year so much but last year—that grew a lot of marijuana, so I think people think there’s a whole lot of money,” she said.

Narciso isn’t taking chances. He’s installed iron security bars on all windows and doors, and is hoping the public takes a close look at the men in the surveillance footage.

Detectives still have no idea what motivated the attack and they have no leads. That’s why they’re asking for the public’s help. If you can help identify anyone in the videos, you can do so anonymously by calling Crimestoppers at 916-443-HELP.