STOCKTON (CBS13) — Homeless veterans and disabled residents in Stockton are stuck in limbo after construction delays at an affordable housing complex.

The Anchor Village Apartment Complex was originally estimated to open in June, but residents are still waiting to move in.

“I’m trying to be optimistic but I want to err on the side of caution,” said Kenneth Huntley. “When I went by there Aug. 29, you know my heart just dropped.”

The building has 51 units, meant for military veterans, the homeless and families touched by mental illness. Half of the apartments are set aside for low-income disabled residents like Huntley.

“It’s just really huge for me because it’s been a dream of mine for at least 10 years,” he told CBS13.

Born with rheumatoid arthritis, limited hearing and vision, Huntley has been eager to live on his own for a long time.

“Until I was about 33, I lived with my mom,” he said.

He said his first move-in date was pushed from Aug. 15 to Aug. 30. Now it’s mid-September and he’s on a time crunch to move out of his current place.

“With my roommate getting married next week, I have to find temporary housing,” Huntley said.

So what’s the hold up with construction?

CBS13 reached out to the building’s management company, Domus Management, and spoke to president Maurice Ramirez. He said a large part of the delay was getting the transformer delivered from PG&E. He added that California wildfires have put a strain on the company’s manpower.

“We are keenly and painfully aware of the project delays and know the stress that puts on residents who have been qualified,” Ramirez told CBS13 in a statement. “We are trying our best to get final inspections secured by the end of this month and are making great strides on that front.”

“Yeah, I want to believe that,” Huntley said.

But the lack of sidewalks and a back parking lot have him worried he won’t have a place to call home anytime soon.

“You know things take time, but I just need to have my chin up,” Huntley told CBS13.

Ramirez says if next week’s safety meeting goes well, the building should be ready for occupants by Oct. 1.