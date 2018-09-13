Comments
6 p.m. UPDATE: Interstate 5 has reopened in both directions, according to Caltrans.
—
SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Flare-ups from the Delta Fire, which has burned 58,427 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties, have shut down portions of Interstate 5 again.
Caltrans announced Thursday that the interstate is closed down northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up near Gibson Road.
This emergency closure comes just days after the interstate reopened to traffic.
As of Thursday morning, the Delta Fire was 17 percent contained. A community meeting for the Delta and Hirz fires is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Dunsmuir Elementary School.