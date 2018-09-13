SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Flare-ups from the Delta Fire, which has burned 58,427 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties, have shut down portions of Interstate 5 again.

Caltrans announced Thursday that the interstate is closed down northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up near Gibson Road.

This emergency closure comes just days after the interstate reopened to traffic.

EMERGENCY CLOSURE: I-5 is currently closed NB at Dog Creek Rd and SB at Mott Rd due to a flare up of the #DeltaFire near Gibson Rd. No ETO at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hZ6ogE0fMl — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) September 13, 2018

As of Thursday morning, the Delta Fire was 17 percent contained. A community meeting for the Delta and Hirz fires is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Dunsmuir Elementary School.