SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13) — Flare-ups from the Delta Fire, which has burned 58,427 acres in Shasta and Trinity counties, have shut down portions of Interstate 5 again.

Caltrans announced Thursday that the interstate is closed down northbound at Dog Creek Road and southbound at Mott Road due to a flare-up near Gibson Road.

This emergency closure comes just days after the interstate reopened to traffic.

As of Thursday morning, the Delta Fire was 17 percent contained. A community meeting for the Delta and Hirz fires is scheduled for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Dunsmuir Elementary School.

