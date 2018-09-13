SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Detectives say they raided an illegal, large-scale marijuana growing operation in south Sacramento.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a search warrant was recently served at a location where deputies suspected there was an illegal grow going on.

Inside, a large-scale marijuana grow was found on both levels.

Cash, packaging, four pounds of processed marijuana and more than 2,500 pot plants were among the items found during the raid, authorities say.

Two people who were also found inside the home were taken into custody. Their names have not been released.