SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Kristin Olsen, a member of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Authorities say the arrest happened late Wednesday night near eastbound Interstate 80 and Greenback Lane in the Sacramento County area.

Olsen is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or more.

She was elected to the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors in 2017 and her term runs until 2021. Olsen, as a Republican, also served in the California State Assembly from 2010-2016, including a stint as Minority Leader from 2014-2016.