SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Motorists traveling southbound from J Street to Richards Boulevard on Interstate 5 may want to avoid the area Thursday and Friday night as nighttime emergency work will continue.

Caltrans announced Thursday that there will be alternating lane closures on southbound I-5 from J Street to Richards Boulevard from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday and from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The Richards Blvd. on-ramp will also be closed, but the off-ramp will remain open.

Additionally, the agency announced that work to mark damaged pavement south of downtown Sacramento into south Sacramento which began Wednesday is expected to be completed Friday night.

The replacement of at least 70 slabs is scheduled to begin next week, Caltrans said. The work is expected to last about three weeks.