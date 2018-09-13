Filed Under:apple, roseville, Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The three men arrested after Wednesday’s theft at the Roseville Galleria Apple store have been identified.

Roseville police say Melvin Barlow, 21, Quincy Carter Jr., 21, and Juwan Potter, 20, are all facing shoplifting charges.

The thefts happened early Wednesday afternoon. Three people were said to have walked into the Roseville Galleria store, then left with an undisclosed amount of property.

From left: Melvin Barlow, Quincy Carter Jr., and Juwan Potter. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

From left: Melvin Barlow, Quincy Carter Jr., and Juwan Potter. (Credit: Roseville Police Department)

Officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter. After spotting the suspects’ car, a chase followed that ended in a crash on Riverside Boulevard. The suspects got out and ran, but officers were able to track them down.

It’s not the first time the Roseville Apple store has been hit by thieves in recent days.

Roseville police say they’re working with Apple’s loss prevention staff to identity all suspects in the crime series.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s