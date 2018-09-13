ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The three men arrested after Wednesday’s theft at the Roseville Galleria Apple store have been identified.

Roseville police say Melvin Barlow, 21, Quincy Carter Jr., 21, and Juwan Potter, 20, are all facing shoplifting charges.

The thefts happened early Wednesday afternoon. Three people were said to have walked into the Roseville Galleria store, then left with an undisclosed amount of property.

Officers were able to quickly set up a perimeter. After spotting the suspects’ car, a chase followed that ended in a crash on Riverside Boulevard. The suspects got out and ran, but officers were able to track them down.

It’s not the first time the Roseville Apple store has been hit by thieves in recent days.

Roseville police say they’re working with Apple’s loss prevention staff to identity all suspects in the crime series.