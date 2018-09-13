  • CBS13On Air

TRACY (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man in Tracy.

On Wednesday morning around 9:20 a.m., a police on routine patrol found a man collapsed on the sidewalk in the area of 10th and 11th streets, according to a Tracy Police Department statement. The 24-year-old victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Police investigators later arrested 36-year-old Anthone Cobb, who was known to the victim. He was caught during a traffic stop.

Man Arrested In Connection With Stabbing In Tracy

Anthone Cobb (Credit: Tracy PD)

Cobb was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on the charge of attempted murder.

The status of the victim was unknown.

