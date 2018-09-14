PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say campers who were burglarized later found their stuff for sale on the Letgo app.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says the campers were at the Cisco Grove Campground recently when some of their stuff was stolen. One of the victims later saw that her son’s stolen bicycle was listed for sale on the online marketplace app known as Letgo.

Detectives with the department’s property crimes unit were able to serve Letgo with a warrant and were then able to identify the person selling the stolen bicycle.

Deputies soon showed up at the person’s Del Paso Heights area home, arrested him and got the stolen bicycle back.

The person who listed the stolen bicycle on Letgo, 27-year-old Harris Francis, is now facing a charge of possession of stolen property.