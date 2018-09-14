SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department has released a series of dash and body camera videos of the deadly officer-involved shooting that left 19-year-old Darell Richards dead last week.

Police received reports of a man in the area of Broadway and 16 Street walking with a mask and a gun at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. The caller said the man had pointed the gun at numerous people. A police helicopter spotted the man, who fled. At the time, officers said they also saw the suspect had a gun.

Officers set up a perimeter and called in SWAT and K9 Teams, which arrived an hour later around 12:42 a.m. on Thursday morning. The search for the suspect didn’t begin for nearly another hour after that at 1:36 a.m.

Officers say they found the suspect hiding under a stairwell at around 3:12 a.m. and ordered him to drop his weapon. The man pointed pellet gun at officers, who opened fire, believing it was a real handgun.

The man, Richards, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found Richards was armed with a knife and a pellet gun that was described as a replica of a Sig Sauer P225 9mm handgun.

Friday, Sacramento police released a total of 17 videos of body camera, dashcam and CHP helicopter footage, along with audio recordings of the initial 911 call and the radio dispatch.