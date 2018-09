SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was arrested in Downtown Sacramento early Friday morning after crashing into several parked cars on 15th and T streets.

It happened at just about 3 a.m. Neighbors say they were dead asleep when the noise of the crash abruptly woke them up.

A cleanup crew closed down the street for a time. There does not seem to be any injuries.

The driver is in custody.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the driver crashing.