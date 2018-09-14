WATCH LIVE:Fire burning at a business in downtown Modesto
Filed Under:downtown Modesto

6 p.m. UPDATE: Per Modesto Fire, the fire has now spread to a second building and is a four-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported yet.

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large warehouse fire has broken out at I and 8th Street in Downtown Modesto.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen around the area from the fire.

Fire crews are en route.

According to the Modesto Fire Department, the fire is burning in an old warehouse and started just before 5 p.m.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time.

This is a developing story. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s