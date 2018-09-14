6 p.m. UPDATE: Per Modesto Fire, the fire has now spread to a second building and is a four-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported yet.

—

MODESTO (CBS13) — A large warehouse fire has broken out at I and 8th Street in Downtown Modesto.

MFD and partner agencies are working a 2 alarm warehouse fire on 8th and I Street. Roadways are closed and traffic is severely impacted. More info will be posted when available. pic.twitter.com/1SxD7EblHc — Modesto Fire (@ModestoFire) September 15, 2018

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen around the area from the fire.

Fire crews are en route.

Modesto fire off 8th. Across from taco trucks. pic.twitter.com/C39bB4VwQ1 — Jason Germino (@Klutzleo) September 15, 2018

According to the Modesto Fire Department, the fire is burning in an old warehouse and started just before 5 p.m.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time.

This is a developing story.