6 p.m. UPDATE: Per Modesto Fire, the fire has now spread to a second building and is a four-alarm fire.
No injuries have been reported yet.
MODESTO (CBS13) — A large warehouse fire has broken out at I and 8th Street in Downtown Modesto.
Large plumes of black smoke can be seen around the area from the fire.
Fire crews are en route.
According to the Modesto Fire Department, the fire is burning in an old warehouse and started just before 5 p.m.
It is unclear what started the fire at this time.
This is a developing story.