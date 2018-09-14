SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Folsom 62, Oak Ridge 6 — CBS13 Game of the Week

Folsom welcomed Oak Ridge for a rivalry matchup.

Sara was out at the game and spoke with Folsom’s head coach Kris Richardson before kickoff. See the interview below.

After the kickoff, the teams showcased was a little brotherly love between neighboring schools. In the first quarter, the Bulldog’s Kaiden Bennett stirred up some action, shooting one to Parker Clayton for the first touchdown of the night.

The next play was something for the history books. Bennett connected with Joseph Ngata, Ngata got the ball to his little brother Daniyel Ngata to score.

The Bulldogs continued to roll, having their way with the Trojans this week.

Oak Ridge did get on the board in the second quarter with a beautiful pass from Matt Jenner to Sawyer Merrill.

But the Bulldogs are tough to beat at home, taking the game 62-6.

This win also marks their 13th straight win over Oak Ridge.

Kennedy 36, Rosemont 28

Kennedy went into their match against Rosemont looking for their first win of the season, and they found it.

In the first quarter, Dante Adams forced a fumble, and Kennedy comes up with the ball.

Two plays later, the Cougars were looking to capitalize. The took the speed route to the far side as Jacob Modellas pitched the ball to Kywan Cook who barreled in for the score, giving Kennedy the 14-6 lead.

In the second quarter, Rosemont gave it a go on a fourth down, but Deandre Day came up with the big sack.

Kennedy took their first win of the season, created turnovers and turned them into points.

Rosemont did not lay down by any means, but the Cougars went on to capture their win 36-28.

Esparto 33, Delta 7

Delta took on Esparto in a slow starting game Friday.

With no score in the first quarter, Esparto kicked it off in the second with 16 points and 10 points in the third.

Delta finally responded in the fourth with a touchdown, but it was a little too late.

The Spartans took this one 33-7.

Woodland 49, Natomas 0

Natomas and Woodland went into the game 0-3 and 1-3, respectively. Both were looking for a win and Woodland took it.

In the second half, Woodland’s Daniel Casa uncorked one downfield hitting Jay Jay Jackson. Jackson could have gone the distance but he stepped out of bounds.

Later, that Casas-Jackson connection was clicking perfectly into place. Jackson must love a challenge as he wove through the defense and took the ball 57 yards for the score.

This game was out of reach for Natomas, as Woodland shut them out 33-0.

