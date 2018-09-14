WATCH LIVE:Fire burning at a business in downtown Modesto

QUINCY (CBS13) — A big rig crash Friday morning closed down Highway 70 at Spanish Bridge

hwy 70 big rig ax 2 chp quincy Hwy 70 Shut Down After Fuel Tanker Accident

(source: CHP Quincy)

According to Quincy CHP, a semi truck overturned around 8:30 a.m. Friday, but the driver walked away with minor injuries.

The overturned truck blocked the highway and hazmat crews were called to clean up a mix of fuel and diesel that spilled onto the roadway.

Officers said they do not know what caused the accident.

The highway is expected to be closed through the early evening. There is no exact estimated time of opening.

CHP said crews are working to remove all of the remaining fuel from the truck and trailer. Once that is complete, crews can clean up the surrounding area and then the truck can be towed.

