SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say they’ve made the single biggest meth bust in Sacramento County Probation history.

According to the probation department, members from the Gang Suppression Unit showed up at a home along the 5300 block of 47th Avenue on Aug. 29 to visit a man on Post Release Community Supervision.

The man, 29-year-old Gabriel Arauza, was said to have had a history of sales of narcotics.

Officers say they learned about a residence Arauza had been trying to hide from his probation officer.

A warrant search done on the home later revealed large stash of crystal methamphetamine. Officers say more than 30 pounds of meth was found in the residence – an estimated street value of about $500,000.

Sacramento County Probation says it’s the largest seizure of meth during the department’s history.

Arauza was arrested and is now being held at Sacramento County Jail on $1,000,000 bond. He’s facing charges of flash incarceration and possession methamphetamine for sale.