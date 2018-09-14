SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dead, dismembered animals are being found in a popular Sacramento park. To some Sacramento residents, this may sound familiar. Three years ago mutilated animals were left around town. and investigators never solved the cases.
The latest sightings were at East Portal Park located off 51st and Rodeo Way. Neighbors say it’s no accident.
Sacramento Police confirmed animals are being mutilated and dumped in the middle of the neighborhood park. But with no clue who’s behind it, neighbors are keeping pets close.
“I don’t let my dog off leash,” said Josette Borland who lives nearby.
“It’s just unsettling,” said Alexis Hescock.
Hescock saw it with her own eyes.
“A possum cut in half. I had my dog with me … then yesterday morning there were organs just in the middle of the park,” she said.
And two weeks before that, animal investigators say it was a cat. A necropsy revealed the cat was killed, then cut up in pieces and scattered in the park.
“Lots of people initially thought it could have been a coyote,” Hescock said.
Investigators said the cat was cut so precisely, there’s no way another animal could have done it.
“I’m concerned that people exist that do that,” said Borland.
“You have this every few years, animals mutilated, and it’s disgusting,” said Tim Witkowski who also lives nearby.
Witkowski is referring to the animal mutilation mystery of 2014 and 2015. Someone was leaving dismembered animals around Sacramento.
There were more than 20 incidents, described as ritualistic animal killings.
From a 120-pound cow’s head found in Land Park to a box of beheaded chickens in a city cemetery. There were also dead goats, rats, fish, lambs and even a tortoise found near train tracks.
The case remains unsolved. Back in East Sacramento, neighbors are asking if this is related.
Investigators can only say they’re looking at all possibilities. For now, “hopefully nobody’s sweet pet is hurt,” said Borland.
Neighbors who come across anything suspicious are being asked to call 911 right away.
For non-emergencies, you’re urged to call 311.