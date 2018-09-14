SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (CBS13) – A South Lake Tahoe man has been convicted of burglary while armed with a potato.

On September 10, William James Best, 41, went to the victim’s home to confront her about a dispute she had with his girlfriend.

He allegedly forced his way inside the residence and was holding a potato on which he’d carved the first initial of the victim’s first name. He then repeatedly threatened the victim, according to a statement from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Police arrived and arrested Best. He reportedly told officers he used the potato to “increase his punching power.”

Best was sentenced to a year behind bars in the County Jail and placed on formal supervised probation. If he violates probation he will be sent to prison, the DA’s office stated.