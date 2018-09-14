  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento County Probation
(Source: Sacramento County Probation Department)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man is behind bars after showing up to his first day of court-ordered drug treatment classes and probation officers discovered 500 rounds of live ammunition in his vehicle.

According to the Sacramento County Probation Department, the subject arrived at the class for his first day and officers performed a probation search of his vehicle, finding 500 rounds of live ammunition and a glass narcotics pipe.

The Department said the subject was then transported back to his residence by his probation officer for a compliance search.

At the subject’s residence, officers found a loaded and reportedly stolen semiautomatic handgun. The handgun was said to be located in a bedroom where four children who live at the subject’s house could have accessed it.

The subject was arrested on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and endangering the life of a child.

The Probation Department said Child Protective Services was notified of the arrest and the children were allowed to stay with their mother.

